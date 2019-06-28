Sports radio loses job after comment about Chiefs' coach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sports radio loses job after comment about Chiefs' coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A sports radio host has lost his job after a comment he made about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family stirred outrage.

The Kansas City Star reports that Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kevin Kietzman. He had been suspended since Tuesday from WHB (810 AM), where he was a key on-air personality.

Issues arose Monday when Kietzman said on his "Between The Lines" program that Reid has had "a lot of things go bad on him: family and players." Kietzman then added that Reid "is not good at fixing people."

Kietzman has denied that he was referring to Reid's son Garrett, who died in 2012 at the age of 29 of a heroin overdose.

