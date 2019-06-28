Senate GOP leader relishes role as 'Grim Reaper' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senate GOP leader relishes role as 'Grim Reaper'

Posted: Updated:

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls himself the Grim Reaper - the one who holds the scythe leading to the chamber where the desires of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House majority go to die.

This week, the Republican leader halted Democrats' effort to add more migrant protections to a border funding package and stopped senators from limiting President Donald Trump's ability to respond militarily in Iran.

By week's end, he was emoting over the Democratic presidential debates as the candidates decried his prowess wielding the power of 'no.'

"Who won the Democratic presidential debate?" he asked the next day. "I did!"

Rarely has a political figure pinned his fortunes on accomplishing so little. That strategy will be put to a fresh test in 2020, when McConnell will seek a seventh term.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.