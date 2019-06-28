Warm muggy weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm muggy weekend

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Looks like an overall quiet weather weekend for southern Illinois.  Warm muggy conditions will keep a TINY Chance of a pop-up storm in the forecast for Saturday.  We will keep the chance of storms off the forecast board for Sunday but an isolated pop-up event can't be completely ruled out.   Chances for storms will go up next week.

Jim has latest look at radar and an updated forecast this evening on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.