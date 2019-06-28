Bevin: Return all severance tax revenue to coal counties

By The Associated Press



Gov. Matt Bevin says he'll propose returning 100% of Kentucky's coal severance tax revenues to coal-producing counties in his next budget plan if he wins reelection.

The Republican governor made the pledge during a speech Friday to county officials. At the same event, Bevin's Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, called on the governor to fire his labor secretary if subpoenas issued as part of an investigation into teacher "sickouts" aren't withdrawn.

Bevin and Beshear stuck to some of their main themes in the speech in Lexington.

Beshear touted the state's expanded Medicaid program, called for expanded gambling as a revenue source to support public pensions and spoke out against charter schools.

Bevin stressed his opposition to abortion and played up his friendship with President Donald Trump. He says his severance tax proposal will help struggling coal counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.