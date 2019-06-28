Man convicted of killing corrections director released - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted of killing corrections director released

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for the killing of Oregon's prisons director in 1989 has been released from prison while a state appeal is pending.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Frank Gable's release comes after U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta in April found the trial court made an error in excluding evidence of third-party guilt. He also found Gable's attorneys provided Gable with "ineffective assistance in failing to assert Gable's federal due process rights in the face of the trial court's error."

Gable left the prison in in Lansing, Kansas, Friday and had to report directly to a federal probation officer in Kansas City. He'll be allowed to live with his wife in Kansas.

Gable was convicted in the stabbing death in Salem of Oregon prisons chief Michael Francke and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

