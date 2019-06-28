Dog food brands which may be linked to canine heart disease released

(WSIL) -- The Food and Drug Administration wants pet owners to be aware of what's in their dog's food and how it could impact their pet's health

It's continuing to investigate a connection to certain dog food ingredients and canine heart disease. The investigation started in July 2018.

Many of these foods are labeled as "grain free" with main ingredients like peas, lentils and potatoes.

This week, the FDA released its third report in the investigation, which includes 16 pet food brands linked to more than 500 cases of canine heart disease.

Those brands are listed below starting with brands named most frequentIy in DCM cases reported to FDA.

Acana

Zignature

Taste of the Wild

4Health

Earthborn Holistic

Blue Buffalo

Nature's Domain

Fromm

Merrick

California Natural

Natural Balance

Orijen

Nature's Variety

NutriSource

Nutro

Rachel Ray Nutrish

The FDA is asking pet owners and veterinarians to report any cases of canine heart disease. You can click here to read the full report by the FDA.