Dog food brands which may be linked to canine heart disease rele - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dog food brands which may be linked to canine heart disease released

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Food and Drug Administration wants pet owners to be aware of what's in their dog's food and how it could impact their pet's health

It's continuing to investigate a connection to certain dog food ingredients and canine heart disease. The investigation started in July 2018. 

Many of these foods are labeled as "grain free" with main ingredients like peas, lentils and potatoes.

This week, the FDA released its third report in the investigation, which includes 16 pet food brands linked to more than 500 cases of canine heart disease. 

Those brands are listed below starting with brands named most frequentIy in DCM cases reported to FDA.

  • Acana
  • Zignature
  • Taste of the Wild
  • 4Health
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Nature's Domain
  • Fromm
  • Merrick
  • California Natural
  • Natural Balance
  • Orijen
  • Nature's Variety
  • NutriSource
  • Nutro
  • Rachel Ray Nutrish

The FDA is asking pet owners and veterinarians to report any cases of canine heart disease. You can click here to read the full report by the FDA.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.