Man acquitted of double killings in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man acquitted of double killings in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 43-year-old St. Louis man has been acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men.

Marvell Minnis was acquitted Friday in the August 2017 deaths of 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett outside the New Way Market in St. Louis.

Barry was found sitting inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and Bennet was on the ground next to the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before rejecting testimony identifying Minnis as the killer.

Murder charges against another man were dropped and Minnis was charged after a "secret witness" identified him as the shooter.

Prosecutors did not discuss a motive for the murders in court.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.