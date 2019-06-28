Biden speaks in Chicago after debate exchange with Harris - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Biden speaks in Chicago after debate exchange with Harris

Posted: Updated:

By SARA BURNETT
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a day after a dramatic confrontation over his civil rights record on the Democratic presidential debate stage.

California Sen. Kamala Harris blasted Biden on Thursday for recently defending having worked with segregationists in the Senate and for opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools decades ago.

The moment became a sensation for Harris and left Biden saying his record had been mischaracterized. But it made him look unsure of himself for long stretches.

Friday's address in Chicago may help Biden shore up his support with African Americans, a key demographic that helped him build an early lead in Democratic primary polls.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.