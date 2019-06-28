Clay proposal would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Clay proposal would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay is introducing a bill aimed at reducing gun violence in urban areas such as his hometown of St. Louis.

Clay said Friday that his bill, the Local Public Health and Safety Protection Act, would allow cities to pass tougher gun laws without approval of state legislatures.

Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, anti-violence activists and top executives with BJC Healthcare and St. Louis Children's Hospital stood alongside Clay at a news conference to show support for his proposal.

St. Louis Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexis Elward says the hospital has treated more than 40 children this year who were critically injured or died from gunshot wounds. Five children have died in shootings in St. Louis this month alone.

