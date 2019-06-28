Anna man sentenced to seven years for bank robbery

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Anna man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a bank in 2016.

Chadrick Deon Miller, 32, of Anna, has been sentenced to seven years on one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 Felony. Miller will also serve two years on mandatory supervised release.

Miller was arrested in November 2016 by Anna Police for robbing the Capaha Bank in November 2016. Miller pleaded guilty on October 2, 2018.

MORE: New charges filed against Anna robbery suspect