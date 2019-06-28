Anna man sentenced to seven years for bank robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anna man sentenced to seven years for bank robbery

Posted: Updated:

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Anna man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a bank in 2016.

Chadrick Deon Miller, 32, of Anna, has been sentenced to seven years on one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 Felony. Miller will also serve two years on mandatory supervised release.  

Miller was arrested in November 2016 by Anna Police for robbing the Capaha Bank in November 2016. Miller pleaded guilty on October 2, 2018. 

MORE: New charges filed against Anna robbery suspect

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.