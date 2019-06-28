Order: Abortions can continue at Missouri's lone clinic

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri commissioner says the state's only abortion clinic can continue providing the service at least until August as a fight over its license plays out.



Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi on Friday granted a stay that will allow the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate to continue abortions past Friday. A court order allowing abortions to continue at the clinic was set to expire at that time.



The state health department has refused to renew the clinic's license, citing concerns including three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries.



Planned Parenthood initially sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the licensing dispute. But a St. Louis judge ruled the case needs to start at the Administrative Hearing Commission. The commission handles disputes between state agencies and businesses.

