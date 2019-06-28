Corps: Platte, Missouri River flood repairs to cost over $1B - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Corps: Platte, Missouri River flood repairs to cost over $1B

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that repairs to flood-damaged levees and other infrastructure along the Platte and Missouri Rivers will cost far in excess of $1 billion.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Corps spokesman Matt Rabe says the first 61 of 108 projects deemed eligible for federal funding will cost $1 billion. The Corps has received more than 150 project applications, and more are expected to roll in.

About 850 river miles (1,370 kilometers) were damaged when two rounds of massive floods devastated huge swaths of the Midwest this spring. Officials expect the repairs to take several years.

Rabe says the repairs will be funded by the Corps and special disaster aid. It is unclear how much more will need to be funded by taxpayers.

