Jackson County woman pleads guilty to murder

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County woman facing murder charges, pleads guilty.

Rebecca Valentine, 44, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.

A judge sentenced Valentine to 25 years in prison, followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

On November 23, 2017, Carbondale police responded to an emergency call for a person who was bleeding inside a Carbondale apartment. When officers arrived, they found Reginal Glispie, 55, lying unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest.

Glispie was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Valentine admitted to stabbing Glispie with a kitchen knife. Valentine must serve 100 percent of her sentence.