Jackson County woman pleads guilty to murder

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to sign the state's first capital plan in nearly a decade.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Rebecca Valentine pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A shooting suspect was found hiding in the dryer of a home in Mt. Vernon Thursday.
WSIL -- Most folks should enjoy dry conditions today, despite the morning starting off with showers in southeast Missouri.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Two people are in custody after a juvenile on a bike was hit by a car and stabbed in the back.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Families across Alexander County are struggling to keep floodwater from getting into their homes.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Kohl's is getting a facelift.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Following Thursday's Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision returning the proposed 2020 census citizenship question to the U.S. Department of Commerce for further action, Attorney General Kwame Raoul encouraged all Illinois residents to participate in the census in order to ensure an accurate count.
(WSIL) -- Smokey Bear's campaigns for wildfire prevention in U.S. Forests has hit a 75-year milestone.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A change of tune for leaders in Herrin when it comes to the future of a pig that has been parading around town.
