Man sentenced in drunken driving crash that killed 2



PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old Kansas City man who was drunk and drove the wrong way before a collision that killed two people has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Deone Starr was sentenced Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Investigators say Starr was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 in Platte County when he hit another vehicle.

Nelson Guzman-Cuellar and Normalina Erazo Chaconde-Perez died at the scene.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says a sheriff's deputy saw Starr's vehicle going about 100 mph and weaving through traffic before the crash.

Starr's blood alcohol content was .125.

Starr, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, told investigators he was drinking at a Thanksgiving party before the crash.

