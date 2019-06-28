2 Missouri State buildings evacuated after gas line rupture - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Missouri State buildings evacuated after gas line rupture

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University has evacuated two buildings because of a ruptured gas line.

The Springfield school announced Friday in a tweet that there is no immediate danger, although people were told to leave a residence hall called Woods House and the building that houses the Networking and Telecommunications Department.

The tweet says no additional building evacuations are necessary. No information was released about the cause of the rupture. Crews are on site to repair it.

