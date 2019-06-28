Mt. Vernon shooting suspect found hiding in dryer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon shooting suspect found hiding in dryer

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A shooting suspect was found hiding in the dryer of a home in Mt. Vernon Thursday.

Investigators learned Myron T. Seigart was at a home on N. 5th Street. He was wanted on a federal warrant for a shooting on May 26 in the 900 block of South 21st Street.

Investigators tried to get Seigart to come out of the house. When they went inside, they found him hiding in the dryer.

Seigart is now being held without bond on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge.
 

