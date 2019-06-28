Job Squad: June 28, 2019

WSIL -- We have several businesses hiring in this week's Job Squad report.

First up, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion is looking for a secretary. This is a part-time position offering about 20 hours per week. The schedule would be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The right candidate must be skilled in Microsoft Office and will be responsible for office appearance, mail, email, ordering supplies and other duties. You can apply in person or send a resume to orlsecretary@frontier.com.

Jennmar Services in Macedonia is looking for truck drivers in several counties in southern Illinois including Randolph, Hamilton, Williamson and Franklin. This is a full-time position. You can pick up an application (11670 North Thompsonville Road) and email your resume to ttolbert@jennmar.com or call (618) 364-3500 for more information.

Illinois Central School Bus in Marion is looking for drivers and monitors. The company is preparing for the next school year. It's now training new bus drivers and monitors so they'll be ready by August. Apply here. You must have a high school diploma or GED.

If living and working in a national forest sounds like the job for you, we've got good news! Helping Hands is on the hunt for a few more workers for its yearly part-time and seasonal job openings at Yellowstone National Park Lodges. The gigs require you to work 20 hours per week. Participants in the program live inside the park in dorm-like accommodations. Apply here. Low-cost housing and meals and free recreation is offered.