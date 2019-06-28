Police: Man in Kentucky shot after refusing to drop gun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man in Kentucky shot after refusing to drop gun

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a trooper fatally shot a man who refused to drop a gun.

A statement from police says officers were serving a warrant at a home in Wolfe County when a confrontation occurred with a man in the residence.

Police say the man retrieved a gun and refused "loud verbal commands" to drop the weapon. Troopers fired, striking him.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. Police say Wolfe County Coroner Frankie Porter declared him dead at the scene.

News outlets report it isn't clear whether the man shot was the subject of the initial investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

