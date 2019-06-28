Former Chicago alderman acquitted on domestic battery charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Chicago alderman acquitted on domestic battery charge

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has found a former Chicago alderman not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Judge Callie Lynn Baird issued her ruling in favor of Ricardo Munoz on Thursday immediately after hearing three hours of testimony during a bench trial. The judge pointed to inconsistencies between what Munoz's estranged wife said about what happened last New Year's Eve and the allegations listed in the charging documents.

The judge, for example, pointed out that Betty Torres-Munoz alleged that Munoz had grabbed her. But she said the charging documents alleged he pushed her and nothing about him grabbing her.

Neither Munoz nor Torres-Munoz commented to reporters after they left the courtroom.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.