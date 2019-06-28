Morning shower chance for some - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Morning shower chance for some

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Most folks should enjoy dry conditions today, despite the morning starting off with showers in southeast Missouri. Throughout the day we should see rain chances and cloud cover decrease. I'm expecting mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs topping out in the Mid to upper 80's. The humidity hasn't gone anywhere and will likely make this afternoon feel like low 90's. 

Our next best chance for rain doesn't likely return until the beginning of the work week. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back tonight, with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.