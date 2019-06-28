Morning shower chance for some

WSIL -- Most folks should enjoy dry conditions today, despite the morning starting off with showers in southeast Missouri.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Two people are in custody after a juvenile on a bike was hit by a car and stabbed in the back.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Families across Alexander County are struggling to keep floodwater from getting into their homes.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Kohl's is getting a facelift.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Following Thursday's Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision returning the proposed 2020 census citizenship question to the U.S. Department of Commerce for further action, Attorney General Kwame Raoul encouraged all Illinois residents to participate in the census in order to ensure an accurate count.
(WSIL) -- Smokey Bear's campaigns for wildfire prevention in U.S. Forests has hit a 75-year milestone.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A change of tune for leaders in Herrin when it comes to the future of a pig that has been parading around town.
(WSIL) -- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can affect anyone who has experienced a traumatic event including childhood physical abuse or sexual violence, but it's most often associated with military members who were in combat.
WHITTINGTON (WSIL) -- The Rend Lake Resort needs some work.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Flooding in southern Illinois is causing some people to leave their homes, and now it is causing one community to cancel their Independence Day fireworks show.
