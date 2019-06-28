Morning shower chance for some

WSIL -- Most folks should enjoy dry conditions today, despite the morning starting off with showers in southeast Missouri. Throughout the day we should see rain chances and cloud cover decrease. I'm expecting mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs topping out in the Mid to upper 80's. The humidity hasn't gone anywhere and will likely make this afternoon feel like low 90's.

Our next best chance for rain doesn't likely return until the beginning of the work week.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back tonight, with another look at your forecast.