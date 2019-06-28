Kentucky man is accused of stealing car with teen inside - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man is accused of stealing car with teen inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police were in pursuit of a stolen car with a 14-year-old girl inside when the driver crossed a median and crashed into a guardrail.

News outlets report 33-year-old Thomas Oxendine had been arguing with the teen's stepmother Thursday when she pulled into a gas station. He then drove away with her car.

Lexington police Sgt. Donnell Gordon says police pursued Oxendine until he crashed and tried to run away. Officers caught him on foot. The teenager wasn't injured.

Oxendine is charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment and evading police.

WTVQ reports Oxendine also was arrested for wanton endangerment last year, after allegedly driving his car toward officers during a traffic stop.

