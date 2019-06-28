Two in custody after attack on juvenile

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Two people are in custody after a juvenile on a bike was hit by a car and stabbed in the back early Thursday morning in Mt. Vernon.

A new release from the Mt. Vernon Police Department said Cody Harrington and an unnamed juvenile face initial charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The alleged incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near Jordan and 8th Street.

Officers found a juvenile with severe injuries at the scene, including a stab wound in the back.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before being transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.