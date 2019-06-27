Carbondale Kohl's under construction - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale Kohl's under construction

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Kohl's is getting a facelift.

Crews have blocked off parts of the parking lot at that store on Giant City Road.

But store officials say even though the store's getting a new look, it's still open for business during construction.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.