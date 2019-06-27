Illinois Attorney General encourages residents to participate in 2020 Census following SCOTUS decision

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Following Thursday's Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision returning the proposed 2020 census citizenship question to the U.S. Department of Commerce for further action, Attorney General Kwame Raoul encouraged all Illinois residents to participate in the census in order to ensure an accurate count.
(WSIL) -- Smokey Bear's campaigns for wildfire prevention in U.S. Forests has hit a 75-year milestone.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A change of tune for leaders in Herrin when it comes to the future of a pig that has been parading around town.
(WSIL) -- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can affect anyone who has experienced a traumatic event including childhood physical abuse or sexual violence, but it's most often associated with military members who were in combat.
WHITTINGTON (WSIL) -- The Rend Lake Resort needs some work.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Flooding in southern Illinois is causing some people to leave their homes, and now it is causing one community to cancel their Independence Day fireworks show.
(WSIL) -- An up-and-coming country duo is coming to Marion, to give back to veterans.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- An additional 80 Illinois National Guardsmen have been added to State Active Duty by Governor J.B. Pritzker and are reporting to East Cape Girardeau to join the on-going flood fight in southern Illinois.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has canceled the search for Shane Brown. They say he has been located.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon says IEMA has said voluntary evacuations are underway for both McClure and East Cape Girardeau due to road conditions.
