Illinois Attorney General encourages residents to participate in 2020 Census following SCOTUS decision

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Following Thursday's Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision returning the proposed 2020 census citizenship question to the U.S. Department of Commerce for further action, Attorney General Kwame Raoul encouraged all Illinois residents to participate in the census in order to ensure an accurate count.



"I appreciate the Supreme Court's decision today that maintains the integrity of the census. We must resist attempts to intimidate, suppress and undercount immigrant and minority populations," Raoul said. "An accurate census count is fundamental to our democracy, and ensures Illinois receives fair representation in Congress as well as its fair share of federal funding. I encourage all residents to participate."



In April, Raoul joined a coalition of states filing a merits brief in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the federal government's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The Supreme Court was evaluating the coalition's January 2019 victory in the district court. Raoul and his fellow attorneys general argued that adding a citizenship question to the census could discourage responses in states with large immigrant populations — having lasting consequences for those states' political representation and access to critical funds earmarked for education, infrastructure, health care, and more.



States across the country, including Illinois, are moving forward with education and outreach campaigns to ensure the most accurate count so that district lines best reflect local communities and federal funds are properly appropriated back to states, cities, and counties. The U.S. Census Bureau will conduct "Non-Response Follow Ups" with any household that does not complete the census in its entirety. Residents can avoid a follow-up by self-responding.



In an effort to reach as many people across the country as possible, the Census Bureau will allow responses online or over the phone in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Haitian Creole, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, and Tagalog. Individuals who respond in print will be able to do so in English or Spanish.