McClure residents battling daily floods

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Families across Alexander County are struggling to keep floodwater from getting into their homes.

McClure resident Shirley Nax tells News 3 the floods have covered her basement in still water, causing a putrid smell to creep into the home.

"I pray that it comes to a stop at some point. We’re at a standstill I don’t know what more we can do," Nax said.

Peggy Hill, who also lives in McClure, says she hasn't had floods affect her home yet. Hill hopes the floodwater recedes soon, so she can avoid taking an alternate route to her doctor's appointment located in Cape Girardeau.

"We’d have to go all the way to Anna, down to Cairo, all the way to Sikeston," Hill says. "Then I have to do the same thing coming back."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) issued a voluntary evacuation order Thursday for residents in McClure and East Cape Girardeau.

McClure mayor Cheryle Dillon says residents should heed this warning or run the risk of running out of supplies.

"They do believe that by Monday all roads will be impassable to get in or out of town," Dillon said. "That's the bottom line. Levees are fine the roads just aren't."