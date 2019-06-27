Herrin city leaders say popular pig must go

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A change of tune for leaders in Herrin when it comes to the future of a pig that has been parading around town.

News 3 told you about "Porkchop the Pig" in May. The mayor once dubbed the pig a Herrin resident, but now city leaders are ready for her to go.

For months the rogue pig has been roaming the streets of Herrin. People come from all over to take pictures and see Porkchop, but soon those pig spotting moments could be coming to an end.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini along with other council member said the pig needs to go, "The bottom line is Porkchop is not going to continue to reside or roam the streets of Herrin. The big thing here is public health and public safety."

Frattini admits the pig has become a big deal in town. While he and the city council didn't have a problem with her before, Dr. Gary Apgar from SIU's Department of Agriculture has changed their mind. They now believe Porkchop creates a health concern .

"It increases the likelihood of passing on disease to people and their pets," Frattini said.

Frattini said earlier this month, the council discussed what to do during a council meeting and not one pig supporter showed up.

"We are not going to spend a whole lot more time discussing what to do with a pig running at-large in the city of Herrin," Frattini said.

Frattini isn't the only one who thinks Porkchop needs a home. Teresa Fouke has become a fan of Porkchop through her Facebook page. Fouke said she takes professional photos of the pig, but knows it's time for her to get off the streets.

"I feel like she needs to go to a rescue and needs vet care," Fouke said. "I don't know how the community is going to deal with it, but I do know that they all know that either we do something or the city does something."

But what can the city or the community do with a 200 pound pig?

"There are two schools of thought," Fouke said. "One is that she can become bacon or the other is that she is a being and deserves respect."

Fouke said she thinks the problem is no one can catch her.

"We have to get somebody that knows pigs involved to set up a little pen," Fouke said. "We can feed her inside that pen and then close the gate when she's comfortable."

Mayor Frattini said within the city limits of Herrin, there is an ordinance that says:

No one is allowed to have livestock or any animal that is considered dangerous.

The creator of Porkchop's Facebook page started a petition. Before they deliver the petition to the council to leave Porkchop alone, they want to have more than 1,000 signatures.

"I would love for the owner to step forward and claim their pig and put them in an appropriate place or environment," Frattini said.

Porkchop visits Joann Clayton's home nearly several times a week for food and water, and she agrees the pig needs a new home.

"When the time comes for her to get rescued, I'll miss her a lot because she does provide good entertainment," Clayton said. "I don't mind feeding her and watering her, but she deserves a home."

Currently, the city is looking for a rescue where Porkchop can go. Once a home is found for Porkchop, she will be captured and taken to her new home.

Porkchop's Facebook page is a private page, but you can request to join it.