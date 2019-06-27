Grand Tower cancels fireworks due to flooding

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Flooding in southern Illinois is causing some people to leave their homes, and now it is causing one community to cancel their Independence Day fireworks show. Officials pulled the plug on Saturday's scheduled show at Devil's Backbone Park because the park is flooded.

June Morgan has called Grand Tower home for the past 65 years, and attending the big fireworks show is a tradition for her. This year, she and many attendees won't have the chance see or hear the firecrackers.

"We got to accept it like it is and go with it," Morgan says.

William Nicholson, Grand Tower Park District President, says it's mainly for safety reasons, "A lot of people will be disappointed and a lot of people would understand why we had to do it."

Nicholson says the campground has been losing revenue since the flooding started in March, "We lost Memorial Day weekend and now we got Fourth of July coming up number three big holidays. The campground took a big hit," Nicholson explains.

Fireworks attendees like Sabeena Geer says canceling the show is unfortunate but a good idea.

"It's not just the water ... I slipped on the mud as I was trying to go down to use the bathroom," says Geer.

She says it's also dangerous for kids, "It only takes just one minute to take your eyes off your kid."

The people we spoke to were not upset about the cancellation, saying they could see fireworks at other shows in the area.

The Grand Tower Park District President says he plans to reschedule the fireworks show for sometime next year. That date hasn't been released yet.

You can click here for a list of 2019 Independence Day Celebrations in the area.