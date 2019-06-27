Country duo performing to raise money for veterans

(WSIL) -- An up-and-coming country duo is coming to Marion, to give back to veterans.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- An additional 80 Illinois National Guardsmen have been added to State Active Duty by Governor J.B. Pritzker and are reporting to East Cape Girardeau to join the on-going flood fight in southern Illinois.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has canceled the search for Shane Brown. They say he has been located.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon says IEMA has said voluntary evacuations are underway for both McClure and East Cape Girardeau due to road conditions.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are preparing for the state's new marijuana law. On Thursday, the agency announced public safety, training and enforcement efforts.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.
MARION (WSIL) -- Ethan Adams, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a peace officer.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A new state report has found that just one out of every four children in Illinois was fully prepared to enter kindergarten in the most recent school year.
(WSIL) -- Fisher-Price is recalling approximately 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary says the governor received a warning for speeding during a boating trip on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.
