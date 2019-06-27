Country duo performing to raise money for veterans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Country duo performing to raise money for veterans

(WSIL) -- An up-and-coming country duo is coming to Marion, to give back to veterans. 

"Lexanna" will perform at the Country4Country concert series at Rent One Park. 

The concert series will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight, Folds of Honor and Wounded Warrior Project. 

Sisters Lexi and Savanna Cummings ("Lexanna") say say they are honored to be a part of an event that brings together music and charity.

"Being a part of something that supports people who risk their lives and take so much away from their own families, to be out there serving our country and like, that's something that really matters to us," said Lexi Cummings.

The two day event, July 20-21, will feature big name country artists Brantley Gilbert and Lady Antebellum.

Tickets are on sale now.

