Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years of forest fire prevention

(WSIL) -- Smokey Bear's campaigns for wildfire prevention in U.S. Forests has hit a 75-year milestone. 

Nine out of 10 forest fires are caused by humans.

Since 1944, the U.S. Forest Service has used Smokey Bear to spread awareness about the dangers of wildfires.

One of the first Forest Fire campaign posters from 1943 shows the axis powers during World War II surrounded by forest fires, captioned: "Our Carelessness/Their Secret Weapon."

Fast forward to 1976, Smokey is under the word "THINK" with the letter "I" shown as a lit match.

In 2017, Smokey wanted Americans to "Keep your wit around the pit."

You can read more about Smokey Bear's legacy here.

