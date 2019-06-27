Shelter available for flood victims

(WSIL) -- If you live in East Cape Girardeau, Gale, or McClure areas and floodwaters are threatening your home, there is a shelter open if you don't feel safe.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Anyone with information about Shane T. Brown is asked to call Central Dispatch at (618) 724-2424.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are preparing for the state's new marijuana law. On Thursday, the agency announced public safety, training and enforcement efforts.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.
MARION (WSIL) -- Ethan Adams, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a peace officer.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A new state report has found that just one out of every four children in Illinois was fully prepared to enter kindergarten in the most recent school year.
(WSIL) -- Fisher-Price is recalling approximately 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary says the governor received a warning for speeding during a boating trip on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.
(WSIL) -- We will see another chance at isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon. Main concerns with thunderstorm activity will be heavy rain and lightning.
(WSIL) -- In less than a week, drivers will begin paying more at the pump.
