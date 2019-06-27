Shelter available for flood victims

(WSIL) -- If you live in East Cape Girardeau, Gale, McClure or in any area where floodwaters are threatening your home, there is a shelter open if you don't feel safe.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler tweeted an image that says don't wait, evacuate. It gives the information about a Red Cross shelter which is now open.

It is located at:

Zion United Methodist Church

3652 State Highway Z

Cape Girardeau, MO



