Resources for families of those suffering from PTSD

(WSIL) -- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can affect anyone who has experienced a traumatic event including childhood physical abuse or sexual violence, but it's most often associated with military members who were in combat. According to the president, each year, an estimated 8 million adults experience PTSD.

When those military members return home from service, they can experience a variety of symptoms. Those include nightmares and flashbacks, as well as, anxiety and difficulty focusing.

Although this takes a major toll on the service member, it can be difficult for loved ones as well.

For Corinth resident, Shannon Hess, it's been a reality for many years. When she was 8 years old, her father was an Army medic in Desert Storm.

"I remember our mom having a lot of conversations with us about what he was doing," Hess says.

She recalls the whole family welcoming him back from service, "We were just so excited and we were just so glad he was home."

Hess quickly realized something changed, but was too young to realize that her father was suffering from PTSD.

"We were the same, other than we had missed him, but he was different," she remembers. "He never really got back to himself."

Hess says her dad was still loving toward her and her siblings but there were changes in his attitude, "There was some mood changes and some difference in his happiness-- like he was less happy sometimes."

Debbie Barr, of Marion, is dating Greg Strong, who is retired active duty for the Army National Guard.

Barr and Strong were not a couple when he was deployed but have been dating for a few years, "I came into his life when he was trying to fit into civilian life."

She became a friend who would listen and a shoulder for him to lean on, "The night terrors, the nightmares-- the demons as they call them aren't as present. You just have to be there, give them a hug, and hold their hand."

Barr also had to adjust to Strong's military background, "Whenever I cook, I try to have the same meals every night at the same time and do certain things to keep some sort of structure in his life."

Both Hess and Barr want others to know, they're not alone when it comes having a loved one who suffers from PTSD. But they say family members have to be willing to talk about it for things to get better.

"If we all just sit around and complain to each other or feel sorry for ourselves to an extent, nothing changes," Hess adds. "So I think when you bring it into the light, people can heal better and move forward."

For veterans experiencing PTSD, the Marion Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center offers several services. Their phone number is (618) 997-5311.

The Marion VA also hosts a The Significant Other Support Group that is held the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. and takes place in the Behavioral Health Building.

Those interested should contact their provider at the Marion VA.