4 cases of Legionnaires' disease investigated at hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 cases of Legionnaires' disease investigated at hospital

Posted: Updated:

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says it's investigating four cases of Legionnaires' disease in individuals at a suburban Chicago hospital.

It said Thursday that two of the four were patients at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn within the past two months.

The agency says it will visit the hospital this week to test its water and that the hospital is working with it to strengthen its water management.

The agency says it has recommended the hospital inform patients and families about Legionella bacteria and work to identify other potential cases of the disease.

Water containing naturally occurring Legionella bacteria can be aerosolized through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains and, when inhaled, cause Legionnaire's disease, which is a serious lung infection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.