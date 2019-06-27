Franklin County authorities searching for missing, endangered ma - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County authorities searching for missing, endangered man

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
BENTON (WSIL) -- Authorities in Franklin County are asking for help locating a missing, endangered man.

Shane T. Brown, 42 was last seen in the Christopher area Thursday wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt and a camo hat.

He's described as 6'7", 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information about Shane T. Brown is asked to call Central Dispatch at (618) 724-2424. 
 

