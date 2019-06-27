Starving kitten rescued from shipping container named Cargo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Starving kitten rescued from shipping container named Cargo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Animal rescue workers in Kansas City have named a kitten Cargo after he survived being trapped in a shipping container with two other kittens that died.

The Kansas City Pet Project said Thursday in a Facebook post that a shipping company employee brought the starving and dehydrated kitten to the city animal shelter late Wednesday afternoon. The worker said the type of container in which Cargo and the other kittens were found could go one or two weeks without being opened.

The post includes a video of fluids being administered to Cargo. The gray tabby spent the night with a veterinary technician, who reports that he's started eating. The post says that while Cargo has "a long way to go," workers are hopeful that "this little survivor will pull through!"

