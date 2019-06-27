Gun violence claims fifth young life this month in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gun violence claims fifth young life this month in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gun violence in St. Louis has claimed the life of a fifth child this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the latest victim has been identified as 15-year-old Derrel Williams. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police found him around 3 a.m. Tuesday lying in a street in the .5 square mile (13 sq. kilometer) Kingsway East neighborhood, where there were four homicides last year. He died from his injuries Wednesday.

The other victims were girls, ages 3 and 11, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They are among 90 homicide victims in the city so far this year, up from 83 this time in 2018.

Police Chief John Hayden has complained that a lack of witness cooperation is stymieing the investigations.

