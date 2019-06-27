Missing woman's remains found in northwest Missouri home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing woman's remains found in northwest Missouri home

Posted: Updated:

MAYSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a woman who had been missing for about three weeks in a northwest Missouri home.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kasey Keesaman says 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson's remains were discovered Wednesday during a search of the Maysville home. Her cause of death hasn't been determined. Authorities previously searched a pond and wooded area near the home.

Keesaman says Dawson was last seen with her boyfriend at a gas station in Cameron. He says he can't say whether the boyfriend is a suspect in Dawson's death or who owned the home. Records show that the boyfriend been jailed for the past two weeks, initially in Clinton County on drug charges and currently in neighboring DeKalb County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.