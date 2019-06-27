Report: 1 in 4 Illinois children ready to enter kindergarten

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A new state report has found that just one out of every four children in Illinois was fully prepared to enter kindergarten in the most recent school year.
MARION (WSIL) -- Ethan Adams, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a peace officer.
(WSIL) -- Fisher-Price is recalling approximately 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary says the governor received a warning for speeding during a boating trip on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.
(WSIL) -- We will see another chance at isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon. Main concerns with thunderstorm activity will be heavy rain and lightning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.
(WSIL) -- In less than a week, drivers will begin paying more at the pump.
(WSIL) -- A special prosecutor will now handle a murder case involving a Harrisburg doctor and his estranged wife.
(WSIL) -- Television star Max Wright has died. Wright rose to fame playing the character Willie in the 1980s sitcom ALF.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department has launched its PrEP program and is still waiting for its first patient.
