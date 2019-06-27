Autopsy: Boy pulled from pond died of accidental drowning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Autopsy: Boy pulled from pond died of accidental drowning

Posted: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - An autopsy has revealed that a 4-year-old suburban Chicago boy who was pulled from a retention pond in northeastern Indiana drowned.

The Allen County coroner's office says Thursday that Dhanush Kurra's April 26 death was accidental.

The boy was found in the Fort Wayne pond by family members. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child, who lived in Arlington Heights, had apparently wandered away from a home and was missing for about 20 minutes before being found.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.