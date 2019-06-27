Chase suspect appears in Williamson County court

MARION (WSIL) -- A man who led Marion officers on a chase in April appeared in Williamson County court for the first time Thursday.

Ethan Adams, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a peace officer.

On April 5, officers tried to stop a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 57. That vehicle, driven by Adams, refused to stop and continued on in to Marion. Police say Adams swerved at oncoming motorists, drove in opposite lanes of traffic, and even rammed a Marion squad car before he was shot by police and crashed on North Market Street.

Adams was flown to a hospital for treatment and later taken into police custody in Missouri for pending criminal charges there.

He's due back in Williamson County court for a preliminary hearing July 8.

