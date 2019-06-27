Chase suspect appears in Williamson County court - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chase suspect appears in Williamson County court

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

MARION (WSIL) -- A man who led Marion officers on a chase in April appeared in Williamson County court for the first time Thursday. 

Ethan Adams, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and resisting a peace officer. 

On April 5, officers tried to stop a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 57. That vehicle, driven by Adams, refused to stop and continued on in to Marion. Police say Adams swerved at oncoming motorists, drove in opposite lanes of traffic, and even rammed a Marion squad car before he was shot by police and crashed on North Market Street. 

Adams was flown to a hospital for treatment and later taken into police custody in Missouri for pending criminal charges there. 

He's due back in Williamson County court for a preliminary hearing July 8. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.