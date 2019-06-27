People Gas to remove Chicago cast-iron pipe dating to 1859 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

People Gas to remove Chicago cast-iron pipe dating to 1859

CHICAGO (AP) - Peoples Gas says it plans to retire and remove the oldest gas pipe in the city of Chicago on Friday.

The utility says the 20-inch, cast-iron gas main has delivered natural gas to home and businesses in the River North neighborhood since 1859, or before the Civil War.

Utility officials say they're removing the pipe as part of its System Modernization Program, an effort to upgrade natural gas delivery. It will be replaced with a new, safer pipe.

Chicago's official historian will be present at Friday morning's removal to provide facts of life in the city in 1859.

