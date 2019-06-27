17-year-old drowns after jumping into central Missouri creek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

17-year-old drowns after jumping into central Missouri creek

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old has drowned after jumping into a central Missouri creek.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bradley Hall, of Fulton, struggled in North Moreau Creek before going under water around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He didn't resurface and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area is near the town of California, which is located 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Columbia.

