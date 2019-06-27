Kansas City area saw 2nd transgender woman's death in 2015 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City area saw 2nd transgender woman's death in 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A black transgender woman died this week in the same northeast Kansas City neighborhood where another transgender woman was killed four years ago.

Police said 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey suffered trauma to her face before she died early Tuesday but a cause of death has not been released. Neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots before her body was found on the steps of a house.

It remains unclear if Lindsey was killed because was a transgender woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that in August 2015, a 36-year-old transgender woman, Tamara Dominquez, died after being run over by a vehicle in the same neighborhood. She was a native of Mexico.

The vehicle's driver, Luis Sanchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 in Dominquez's death and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

