Backroads: Williford's Blacktop Stop

AKIN (WSIL) -- In Franklin County, there's a Cajun paradise that's serving up some authentic food.

News 3's Dave Davis took his camera and headed east of Benton to the small town of Akin to Williford's Blacktop Stop.

The store is owned by Debra Johnson and Cody Williford who both have a passion for cooking Cajun food.

Every Monday the store takes orders for variety of fresh meat used in Cajun dishes including crawfish, alligator, and gulf shrimp. The order is shipped from Louisiana and ready for pick up on Friday.

Johnson says they sell more than 300 pounds of crawfish a week on average-- with most customers choosing to cook it at home.

The store is located at 22203 Akin Blacktop, Akin, Illinois.

Watch the video to see Dave learn how to make Crawfish Etouffee.