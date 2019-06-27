Thunderstorm chances return this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thunderstorm chances return this afternoon

(WSIL) -- Thunderstorms brought several inches of rain to portions of southeast Missouri this morning, but those storms are now exiting the region. We will see another chance at isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon. Main concerns with thunderstorm activity will be heavy rain and lightning. 

Temperatures today likely top out in the mid to upper 80's while temperatures should climb back into the low 90's closer to this weekend. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

