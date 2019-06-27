Thunderstorm chances return this afternoon

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary says the governor received a warning for speeding during a boating trip on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.
(WSIL) -- We will see another chance at isolated thunderstorms again this afternoon. Main concerns with thunderstorm activity will be heavy rain and lightning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.
(WSIL) -- In less than a week, drivers will begin paying more at the pump.
(WSIL) -- A special prosecutor will now handle a murder case involving a Harrisburg doctor and his estranged wife.
(WSIL) -- Television star Max Wright has died. Wright rose to fame playing the character Willie in the 1980s sitcom ALF.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department has launched its PrEP program and is still waiting for its first patient.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today warned the Trump Administration against another reckless war in the Middle East.
ATLANTA (WSIL) -- A parent's worst nightmare played out twice for one family at the busiest airport in the world.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.
