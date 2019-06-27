$20,000 reward offered for information after officer shot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$20,000 reward offered for information after officer shot

CHICAGO (AP) - A group is offering a $20,000 reward for information about the shooting of an off-duty Chicago Police officer.

In a news release, the police department says the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot the 25-year-old officer in the head early Wednesday on the city's South Side.

The department says the officer remains in critical condition but t after the officer came out of emergency surgery he has been able to give a thumbs-up to his father and grip Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's hand during a visit.

No arrests have been made but police say they believe the gunman opened fire from a dark colored four door Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

