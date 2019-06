WSIL -- A man in Marion is spreading hope and awareness through a family fun event this weekend.

H.O.P.E. in the park a family fun event on Saturday, June 29 at Ray Fosse Park in Marion. It will go from 1:00 p.m to - 5 p.m. and there will be games, prizes, a bounce house, music and special guest speakers to share their story and journey with addiction and recovery.