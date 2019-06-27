Missouri dentist admits prescribing drugs for woman he knew - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri dentist admits prescribing drugs for woman he knew

Posted: Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A 53-year-old St. Louis County dentist has admitted that he illegally prescribed drugs for a woman he knew despite being aware she had a drug problem and a history of mental illness.

The woman died in July 2018 from a fentanyl overdose.

Bradley Seyer, of Florissant, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony charges of making false statements to Medicare.

Prosecutors say the woman had drugs Seyer prescribed for her in her system when she died but he didn't prescribe the fentanyl that killed her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Seyer admitted the pair used street and prescription drugs together and that he gave her money, jewelry and took her on vacations. He prescribed opiate-based medications for her, her husband and two friends who were not patients.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.