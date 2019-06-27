Keeneland fall meet to award record $5.675 million in purses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Keeneland's fall meet will award a record $5.675 million among 18 stakes races that include 10 as part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge.

The total is a Keeneland purse record in a season without the season-ending championships. Five of six Grade 1 races will run during the Fall Stars Weekend opening on Oct. 4 and feature 10 stakes worth $3.95 million. The $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile and $500,000 Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (Oct. 5) and $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster (Oct. 6) highlight nine stakes awarding berths in the Breeders' Cup championships scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita.

Two Grade 3 turf stakes, the Buffalo Trace Franklin County (Oct. 11) and Sycamore (Oct. 17), have raised purses $50,000 to a total of $150,000 apiece. The meet runs through Oct. 26.

