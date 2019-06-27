Special prosecutor appointed to Burns case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Special prosecutor appointed to Burns case

(WSIL) -- A special prosecutor will now handle a murder case involving a Harrisburg doctor and his estranged wife.  

Brian Burns is accused of murdering his wife Carla, as the two were going through a divorce in April of 2016.

The Saline County State's Attorney says two new prosecutors in her office, were contacted by Burns to represent him in this case so she wants to avoid a possible conflict of interest.  

Burns is set to go on trial in September.  

