Durbin warns against another reckless war in the middle east

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, on Wednesday warned the Trump Administration against another reckless war in the Middle East. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the U.S. Constitution is clear that the power to declare war is an explicit power of the Congress.



"President Trump has been pursuing a policy – impossible to follow – for regime change, trying to flatter and meet with Iranian President Rouhani, trying to negotiate a supposedly better deal. Who knows what the policy is from day-to-day," Durbin said. "The tragic end result of this dangerous incoherence is that our allies are united against us and Iran may restart nuclear activities, which have been frozen for the last four years. This Congress, already a rubber stamp for too many of President Trump's instincts, must not do so in the march to another war in the Middle East as well."

Durbin is a cosponsor of a bipartisan amendment to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which would prohibit funds from being used for military operations against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress.

A vote on this measure is expected in the Senate this week.